Kazakhstan wins 1st medal at Asian Track Cycling Championships

Kazakhstan has already claimed its first medal at the continental championships.

The team claimed gold in the junior women’s team pursuit event.

Anel Tashbay, Aruzhan Kabdulova, Vitalina Khoruzhaya, Aliya Bukayeva, and Aigerim Smailkanova stood on the top step of the podium.

Chinese Taipei finished second, while Uzbekistan rounded out the top three.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team has defeated Namibia in their first-ever match of the FIFA Series tournament.