Astana hosts first-ever FIE Épée World Cup stage

The competition is part of the FIE international calendar, which includes only five such events each year. Traditionally hosted in Switzerland, Germany, the UAE, and Canada, the tournament is being held in Kazakhstan for the first time, making it the first Central Asian nation to stage an event of this level.

The World Cup stage is taking place from March 26 till 29 at the Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex in Astana. More than 600 athletes from dozens of countries are competing, while the total number of participants, including coaches, referees, and organizers, exceeds 1,000.

According to Dmitry Gryaznov, Secretary General of the national federation, hosting an event of this scale became possible thanks to accumulated experience and the trust of international bodies.

“This is the first time we are hosting a senior Fencing World Cup, specifically in épée for both women and men. Previously, we organized junior World Cup stages and the Asian U23 Championships. Based on that experience, we were entrusted with an international tournament of this level. Only the Grand Prix and World Championships rank higher,” he said.

Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

He noted that World Cup events are usually assigned to countries on a long-term basis, and obtaining the right to host a new stage is a complex process.

“World Cups are not awarded lightly. When one of the regular host countries faces difficulties, a new candidate is selected. We put forward our bid, and after discussions within the Asian and international federations, it was approved,” Gryaznov explained.

He also emphasized that organizing such a tournament requires significant resources and coordination.

“Hosting an event like this reflects both the trust of the international federation and the consistent high-level performances of our athletes over the years,” he added.

According to him, the tournament in Astana has attracted a strong field of participants.

“Nearly the entire global elite of fencing is represented — including France, Hungary, Japan, and Italy. There are no weak competitors here, we will fight for gold,” he concluded.

The World Cup stage in Astana highlights Kazakhstan’s rising international standing as a trusted host of major sporting events and supports the further development of fencing in the country and the region.

Kazakhstan is represented at the tournament by its leading épée fencers, including Ruslan Kurbanov, Elmir Alimzhanov, Yerlik Sertay, Kirill Prokhodov, and Vadim Sharlaimov.