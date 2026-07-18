Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with Xi Jinping

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanked President Xi Jinping for the invitation to participate in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, noting the symbolic nature of holding the event in Shanghai — the Pearl of the East. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also congratulated the Chinese President on the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China.

2. Kazakhstan can become a hub for technological cooperation and digital trade - Tokayev

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan has the resources, infrastructure, and legal framework to become a regional hub for AI, digital trade, and technological cooperation during his speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. He also proposed hosting the inaugural meeting and the Central Asia regional office of the World Organization for Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.

3. Kazakhstan’s first pumped-storage hydropower plant to be built in Almaty region

The 600 MW hydroelectric power plant is planned to be built with the participation of China International Water & Electric Corporation, a subsidiary of CCCC, in Kargaly River valley in Almaty region.

4. Kazakhstan draws $19bn in greenfield investment, leading Central Asia

Last year, Kazakhstan captured 89 percent of all intra-regional greenfield investments in Central Asia, landing 19 billion US dollars in new production projects, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

5. Tokayev meets Xiaomi President, proposes exploring potential for joint AI projects

The Head of State expressed Kazakhstan's interest in establishing partnerships in the production of electric vehicles, batteries, and intelligent transportation systems.

6. Kanye West may perform in Kazakhstan for the first time

The performance is allegedly scheduled for August 14 at the Central Stadium in Almaty.The concert is part of Ye's seventh headlining concert tour, The Ye Live Concert Tour, in support of his twelfth studio album, Bully.

7. Kazakhstan bags 6 gold medals at Asian U23 Boxing Championships

Kazakhstan finished the Asian U23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta with 16 medals, including six gold, after the men's team won three gold and four silver medals in the final session. The women's U23 team also secured six gold medals, while three Kazakh boxers claimed U19 titles.

8. Kazakhstan wins 8 medals at Asian Open judo tournament

Kazakhstan won eight medals, including two gold, at the Asian Open judo tournament in Taipei to finish third overall behind South Korea and Japan. Gold medals were claimed by Madi Zhetkergen and Sanzhar Zhabborov.

9. Dimash’s Latin American fans unite to support Venezuela earthquake victims

Dimash Qudaibergen’s fans across Latin America launched the Dears For Venezuela initiative to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela. The campaign raised funds for essential supplies, which volunteers distributed to hospitals, charities, and affected families.

10.Kazakhstan handball team takes gold at Interamnia World Cup

Kazakhstan's men's handball team won the gold medal at the Interamnia World Cup in Italy after defeating Libya 28 to 23 in the final. The team advanced to the title match by beating host nation Italy 23 to 13 in the semifinals.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.