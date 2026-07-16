Dimash’s Latin American fans unite to support Venezuela earthquake victims

The Dears For Venezuela initiative was launched by Dimash’s official fan club in Venezuela to address the humanitarian crisis. Soon after, it received support from seven other Dimash fan clubs across Latin America and from members of various K-pop communities.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The funds raised were allocated to medicines, hygiene supplies, baby essentials, non-perishable food, drinking water, and other essential goods. Volunteers from the Venezuelan fan club coordinated the procurement and distribution of humanitarian aid to hospitals, charitable organizations, and families most affected by the disaster.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The Dears For Venezuela initiative continues to support those affected by the earthquakes, uniting Dimash’s fans across countries in a shared humanitarian effort.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that members of Dimash Qudaibergen’s Spanish fan club met with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Madrid.