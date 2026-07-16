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    Dimash’s Latin American fans unite to support Venezuela earthquake victims

    05:18, 16 July 2026

    Dimash Qudaibergen’s global fan community has once again united to provide humanitarian aid to victims of the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Dimashnews.com.

    Dimash’s Latin American fans unite to support Venezuela earthquake victims
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    The Dears For Venezuela initiative was launched by Dimash’s official fan club in Venezuela to address the humanitarian crisis. Soon after, it received support from seven other Dimash fan clubs across Latin America and from members of various K-pop communities.

    Dimash’s Latin American fans unite to support Venezuela earthquake victims
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com
    Dimash’s Latin American fans unite to support Venezuela earthquake victims
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    The funds raised were allocated to medicines, hygiene supplies, baby essentials, non-perishable food, drinking water, and other essential goods. Volunteers from the Venezuelan fan club coordinated the procurement and distribution of humanitarian aid to hospitals, charitable organizations, and families most affected by the disaster.

    Dimash’s Latin American fans unite to support Venezuela earthquake victims
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    The Dears For Venezuela initiative continues to support those affected by the earthquakes, uniting Dimash’s fans across countries in a shared humanitarian effort.

    Dimash’s Latin American fans unite to support Venezuela earthquake victims
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Qazinform News Agency previously reported that members of Dimash Qudaibergen’s Spanish fan club met with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Madrid.

    Dimash Kudaibergen Culture Art Society Venezuela Latin America Kazakhstan World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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