Kazakhstan draws $19bn in greenfield investment, leading Central Asia

The figures were published in the Kazakh Government’s review on the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's directives to modernize the country's economic model,

According to the review, the Government's ongoing reforms are aimed at achieving the president's goal of doubling Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP) to 450 billion US dollars by 2029 while attracting at least 150 billion US dollars in foreign investment.

To enhance the country's investment climate, the Government established an Investment Headquarters tasked with resolving investors' concerns on-site and in real time.

For major projects valued at more than 60 million US dollars, Kazakhstan offers investment agreements that guarantee the stability of the country's legislation for 25 years. To date, 62 such agreements have been signed.

The Government said the country's systematic investment policy has helped Kazakhstan maintain its position as the region's leading investment destination. According to ESCAP, Kazakhstan attracted 19 billion US dollars in greenfield investment in 2025, accounting for 89 percent of all new production investment across Central Asia.

Overall foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Kazakhstan increased 14.4 percent to 20.5 billion US dollars, according to the review.

Trade attracted the largest share of FDI, receiving 4.8 billion US dollars, followed by manufacturing with 4.4 billion US dollars and the mining sector with 3.4 billion US dollars.

The Netherlands ranked as Kazakhstan's largest foreign investor, contributing 4.6 billion US dollars, followed by Russia ($2.9 billion), China ($2.8 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($1.6 billion), and Singapore ($1.4 billion).

The review noted that investment from these countries has been directed toward technologically advanced industrial and infrastructure projects.

The Government said it will continue implementing measures to attract investment, strengthen competition, and provide a stable and predictable business environment for both domestic and foreign investors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's fixed capital investment tops 9.5 trillion tenge in the first half of 2026.