Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with Xi Jinping

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanked President Xi Jinping for the invitation to participate in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, noting the symbolic nature of holding the event in Shanghai — the Pearl of the East.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Chinese President on the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China.

"China has immense authority within the international community, and its achievements are recognized all over the world. Today, we are all following the remarkable changes taking place in your country with great interest. I believe this is, above all, the result of your visionary leadership and relentless work. I deeply respect you as a strong leader guiding your nation forward and as a wise politician of global stature. We are always ready to support your noble initiatives. Kazakhstan is consistently interested in comprehensively strengthening our permanent strategic partnership with China. In recent years, the political dialogue between our nations has intensified significantly," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

According to the Kazakh President, significant progress has been made in trade and economic cooperation.

Photo source: Akorda

China is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner. As of today, China has invested $30 billion into our country's economy. Last year, bilateral trade volume reached $49 billion. Now, over 8,500 Chinese companies successfully operate in Kazakhstan.

Large-scale joint projects are being implemented in various sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, energy, petrochemicals, machine building, and agriculture.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that cultural and people-to-people ties are strengthening year after year.

"Last year, over 1 million Chinese citizens visited Kazakhstan. Cultural centers were opened in the capitals of both countries. LuBan Workshops are functioning successfully in our country. This serves as yet another testament to the friendship and mutual trust established between our peoples," President Tokayev emphasized.

The Kazakh President pointed to the high level of cooperation on the international stage.

Kazakhstan and China share similar stances on issues of global sustainable development and security.

Specifically, the two countries maintain active engagement through the UN, SCO, CICA, and the 'Central Asia–China' format.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.

On Thursday, the Head of State met top executives of China's high-tech companies.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai, Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars.