Kazakhstan can become a hub for technological cooperation and digital trade - Tokayev

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan has all prerequisites to become a dynamic hub of technological connectivity, digital trade and international cooperation.

He said that the reserves of energy sources, the presence of deposits of various critical minerals, modern transport corridors, and a rapidly developing digital infrastructure create new opportunities for connecting markets, technologies, and innovation ecosystems.

Tokayev underscored that digital transformation is one of the key areas of the national development strategy.

In his words, the new Constitution of Kazakhstan places special emphasis on artificial intelligence and its critically important role in advancing the country’s sustainable development. The Constitution guarantees every citizen’s right to personal data protection.

He then said that the year 2026 was declared in Kazakhstan as the Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. The country also adopted the Digital Kazakhstan 2029 Strategy, the Law on Artificial Intelligence, and the Digital Code. A comprehensive Smart City technological platform was launched in Astana, and, as the President said, this model will soon be expanded to all major cities across Kazakhstan.

The President noted that Kazakhstan gives top priority to the strategic development of Alatau, Central Asia’s first fully integrated digital city.

“To attract global technology companies, investors, and innovators, first of all from China, the new Constitution establishes a special legal regime for the city of Alatau,” noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State said that the UN ESCAP Asia and Pacific Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development will be opened in Almaty.

“Kazakhstan, as a founding member of the World Organization for Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence, highly values ​​China's leading role in establishing this important platform. We firmly believe that this newly established global organization has enormous potential to become a leading international institution shaping the future of global AI. We would be honored to host the inaugural meeting of the World Organization for Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence in Astana. We also propose that Kazakhstan host the Organization's regional office for Central Asia,” Tokayev said.

As it was previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, themed as “AI Partnership for a Better Future."