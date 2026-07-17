Kanye West to perform in Kazakhstan for the first time

The concert is part of Ye's seventh headlining concert tour, The Ye Live Concert Tour, in support of his twelfth studio album, Bully.

Information about the upcoming concert was published on the Ticketon website.

The performance is scheduled for August 14 at the Central Stadium in Almaty.

Ticket sales will begin at 12:00 p.m. on July 20 through the Freedom SuperApp. During the first two days, tickets will be available exclusively to app users. General sales on Ticketon.kz will open at 12:00 p.m. on July 22.

According to information published on the website, ticket prices range from KZT 120,000 to KZT 350,000.

The upcoming concert was also announced on Kanye West's official fan page on Instagram, where a promotional poster bearing the caption "YE LIVE IN ALMATY" was shared.

In addition, American entrepreneur and music producer Joseph Karre, who collaborates with Ye's team, shared information about the concert on his Instagram Stories.

This year, Ye resumed live performances with a series of concerts and announced additional stadium shows, including his first performance in the Netherlands since 2013. His 2026 tour schedule also includes upcoming shows in Spain, Portugal and the United States.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Enrique Iglesias would perform in Kazakhstan this fall.