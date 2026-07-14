Kazakhstan wins 8 medals at Asian Open judo tournament

Madi Zhetkergen (73 kg) and Sanzhar Zhabborov (+100 kg) claimed gold, while Meirbek Baizakov (66 kg), and Aishabibi Muradimova (52 kg) secured silver.

Bronze medals went to Assylkhan Zinullin (60 kg), Nursultan Zaizagaliyev (66 kg), Madi Yedilbayev (+100 kg), and Ayana Duisenbay (48 kg).

Kazakhstan finished third overall, behind South Korea, which topped the medal table with seven gold, five silver, and 10 bronze medals, and Japan, which finished second with four gold, one silver and two bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had wrapped up Asian the U20 Wrestling Championships with 18 medals.