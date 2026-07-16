Tokayev meets Xiaomi President, proposes exploring potential for joint AI projects

The sides discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan places special emphasis on the formation of a modern digital economy, development of artificial intelligence, and high-tech industry.

The Head of State noted the growing popularity of the Xiaomi brand in the region.

Given the company’s extensive experience in implementing advanced technologies, he proposed exploring the potential for joint projects in AI, computing capacities, cloud technologies and digital platforms.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, Lu Weibing shared the corporation's strategic development plans.

According to him, the company is considering a transition to a more structured distribution model in the markets of Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The agenda also included the issue of training local specialists to service advanced AI systems.

In this context, the Head of State expressed Kazakhstan's interest in establishing partnerships in the production of electric vehicles, batteries, and intelligent transportation systems.

Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to support Xiaomi's initiatives aimed at expanding the company's presence in the Kazakh market and fostering a long-term strategic partnership.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.