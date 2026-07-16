Kazakhstan’s first pumped-storage hydropower plant to be built in Almaty region

The sides discussed the progress of implementation of joint projects, representing strategic importance for strengthening the transport-logistics and energy potential of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State noted that over the years of operating in Kazakhstan, CCCC established itself as a reliable and professional partner, successfully implementing complex infrastructure solutions.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President pointed out the strategic importance of the construction of the Bakhty-Ayagoz railroad line, which is expected to significantly increase the volume of cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and China.

He also emphasized the importance of establishing a joint venture for carrying out dredging operations in the Caspian Sea.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the creation of a joint venture will also enable the creation of a regional center capable of providing services to ensure safe navigation in the Caspian region and beyond.

The parties also discussed promising initiatives in the energy sector.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the signing of an agreement during this visit on the joint development of a project to build Kazakhstan's first pumped-storage power plant.

He stated that this facility will strengthen the reliability of the national energy system.

The 600 MW hydroelectric power plant is planned to be built with the participation of China International Water & Electric Corporation, a subsidiary of CCCC, in Kargaly River valley in Almaty region.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.

On Thursday, the Head of State met top executives of China's high-tech companies.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai, Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars.