Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Capital City Day greetings to Kazakhstanis

President Tokayev said: “Astana has become a driving force behind major historical developments. Our capital has earned the status of a "smart city," where advanced governance systems have been introduced.” The Kazakh president said he is assured that the capital will continue to prosper and remain at the forefront of building a Just Kazakhstan.

2. ADB says Kazakhstan's economy to remain on growth path despite global uncertainty

ADB expects Kazakhstan's inflation rate to gradually ease over the medium term. Consumer price growth is forecast at 10.4% in 2026, before slowing to 9.5% in 2027.

3. Constitutional reforms strengthen investor confidence in Kazakhstan, US expert says

The constitutional reforms that came into force in Kazakhstan on July 1 are primarily aimed at improving the country's institutional architecture and enhancing the effectiveness of its system of governance, according to Mark Temnycky, a Nonresident Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center and an expert on Eurasia, in an interview with Qazinform News Agency correspondent in Washington.

4. Kazakhstan's IT services market hits record 2.9 trillion tenge in 2025

This is 1.7 times higher than the previous year's figure of 1.7 trillion tenge, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. Since 2021, when the Bureau began publishing statistical data on the IT services market, the sector has grown 4.6-fold. The growth is attributed to rising demand for digital solutions and the active development of the IT sector in Kazakhstan's economy.

5. Ancient DNA unlocks new secrets of Kazakhstan's Golden Man and Scythian dynasties

Scientists have successfully sequenced the first genome-wide DNA of Kazakhstan's famed "Golden Man," confirming the iconic Iron Age figure was genetically male and uncovering new evidence that Scythian elites inherited their status through powerful family dynasties

6. Kazakhstan unveils national pavilion at AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva

Located at the Palexpo exhibition center, the pavilion showcases Kazakhstan's digital ecosystem, highlighting the country's digital transformation achieved over more than 25 years. The exhibition is divided into three thematic zones.

7. Kazakhstan's real household incomes rise for first time in year

Average monthly nominal wages increased by 9.1% in the first quarter, while the real wage index stood at 97.7%, reflecting differences in wage dynamics across sectors. The strongest annual wage growth was recorded in agriculture (20.3%), followed by financial and insurance activities (18.1%), manufacturing (14%), and transportation and storage (12.9%).

8. Kazakhstan tops Central Asia in 2026 passport index rankings

The country placed 109th, ahead of all neighboring states in the region. Kazakhstan ranked between the Maldives and Belarus in the overall standings. Kazakhstani citizens can visit 48 countries visa-free. Simplified entry or visa-on-arrival is available for several destinations, including China, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Andorra.

9. Jackie Chan arrives in Almaty for 'Armour of God: Ultimatum' filming launch

During the event, Jackie Chan met with talented young artists from Almaty and young filmmakers — graduates of Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. He wished them success in their creative endeavors and emphasized the importance of constant development and passion for their craft. As a memento of the meeting, the children presented the famous actor with portraits they had drawn of him.

10.Chilean fans celebrate Dimash's first visit to Chile with musical gift

Dimash’s fans in Chile have unveiled a special creative project dedicated to the artist’s long-awaited first visit to the country. The project brought together 27 Dears from different cities across Chile. To showcase the country’s natural beauty, filming took place in several picturesque locations, including Viña del Mar, Santiago, Temuco, and the famous Laja Falls near the city of Los Angeles.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.