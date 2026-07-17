Kazakhstan bags 6 gold medals at Asian U23 Boxing Championships

Aman Konsbekov captured the 75 kg title after defeating Almaz Orozbekov of Kyrgyzstan in the final. Temirlan Mukatayev (85 kg) beat Norbek Abdullaev of Uzbekistan, while Ibragim Betaev added another gold by defeating Uzbekistan's Samir Sobirov in the +90 kg final.

Beksultan Boranbek (55 kg), Nurassyl Tulebek (60 kg), Nurbek Mursal (70 kg), and Oner Seilkhan (80 kg) each settled for silver after losing their respective finals to India's Ganga, Japan's Koichi Nakayama, Uzbekistan's Abdullokh Madaminov, and Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboyev.

Kazakhstan finished the U23 Asian Championships with a total of 16 medals — six gold, seven silver and three bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had already enjoyed a successful campaign at the championships, with the women's U23 team winning six gold, three silver and five bronze medals and three Kazakh boxers claiming U19 titles.