Kazakhstan handball team takes gold at Interamnia World Cup
19:11, 16 July 2026
Kazakhstan's men's handball team came out on top at the Interamnia World Cup in Teramo, Italy, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee.
In the semifinals, the Kazakh athletes defeated Italy 23-13. The Kazakhstan team then beat Libya 28-23 in the final to take gold.
Libya finished second, while Belgium rounded out the top three.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh freestyle wrestlers secured 6 medals at the Hungary ranking tournament.