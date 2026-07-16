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    Kazakhstan handball team takes gold at Interamnia World Cup

    19:11, 16 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's men's handball team came out on top at the Interamnia World Cup in Teramo, Italy, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan handball team
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee

    In the semifinals, the Kazakh athletes defeated Italy 23-13. The Kazakhstan team then beat Libya 28-23 in the final to take gold.

    Libya finished second, while Belgium rounded out the top three.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh freestyle wrestlers secured 6 medals at the Hungary ranking tournament.

    Kazakhstan Sport Italy National Olympic Committee
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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