Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev welcomes Kenyan President William Ruto at Independence Palace ahead of high-level talks

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto at the Palace of Independence in Astana during his state visit to Kazakhstan. The leaders are expected to discuss expanding trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation, with several bilateral agreements set to be signed.

2. Interaction with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been phenomenal – President of Kenya William Ruto

During his state visit to Kazakhstan, Kenyan President William Ruto discussed plans to expand bilateral cooperation in logistics, energy, mining, fintech, and climate resilience in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency. He also highlighted efforts to strengthen trade and transport links between Central Asia and East Africa.

3. Kazakh Parliament passes new law on Qurultay, expands powers

Kazakhstan’s Parliament has approved a constitutional law defining the structure, powers, and procedures of the Qurultay following the adoption of the new Constitution. The legislation outlines the body’s interaction with the Government, appointment procedures for key officials, and the responsibilities and status of its 145 deputies.

4. U.S. Senate confirms first ethnic Kazakh woman ever to serve as U.S. ambassador

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Asel Roberts as Ambassador to Slovenia, making her the first ethnic Kazakh woman to serve as a U.S. ambassador. Roberts, who was born in Kazakhstan and later moved to the United States, pledged to strengthen economic and security cooperation between Washington and Ljubljana.

5. New comic book links Central Asia and U.S. history at Astana launch

The American Corner in Astana hosted the presentation of The Long Journey to Liberty, a graphic novel created to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. Supported by the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan, the project explores historical and cultural connections between Central Asia, Native Americans, and the foundations of American democracy.

6. President’s TV and Radio Complex launches ‘From Chronicle to the Future’ Film Lecture Series in Astana

A nationwide film lecture series marking the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex has launched in Astana with the premiere of the documentary ARAL. The educational project will travel to 20 cities across Kazakhstan, showcasing original documentaries and promoting public dialogue on culture, history, and the country’s future.

7. Business delegation from Norway highlights Kazakhstan's high investment potential

A Norwegian business delegation announced plans to deepen long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan during the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Norway Business Council in Astana. Representatives of the East Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Norway said bilateral business ties are moving toward concrete projects following a memorandum signed in Oslo in 2024.

8. Negotiations on visa facilitation with EU continue - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said negotiations with Schengen area countries on simplifying visa requirements are ongoing. Two rounds of talks have already taken place in Brussels and Astana, with a third round expected in the near future.

9. Kazakhstan and IAEA set to boost cooperation

Kazakhstan is preparing for the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi on May 25–27. The sides are expected to hold high-level talks and sign a roadmap on cooperation for 2026–2036 focused on nuclear safety and scientific collaboration.

10. Mangistau Underground Mosques and Silk Road cities may gain UNESCO heritage status

State Counsellor Erlan Karin met with UNESCO World Heritage Centre Director Lazare Eloundou Assomo in Astana to discuss expanding cooperation and promoting Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage. The sides focused on new UNESCO nominations, including the Mangistau underground mosques and Silk Road heritage sites that will be reviewed in South Korea later this year.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.