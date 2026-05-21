President’s TV and Radio Complex launches ‘From Chronicle to the Future’ Film Lecture Series in Astana

A large-scale educational project, implemented as part of the 30th anniversary of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is becoming a platform where popular culture acquires an educational dimension. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev notes: "Cinema and art are becoming a tool that allows our culture to be visible on the global stage and inspire pride in our country."

The premiere of the documentary film “ARAL” took place at the local Kinopark cinema. The film portrays Kuntugan Turgynbayev, who has devoted his entire life to fishing in the Aral Sea. The film was produced by the Documentary Film Center, the in‑house production unit of the Presidential TV and Radio Complex.

“The theme of our film lecture series From Chronicle to the Future was chosen deliberately. A chronicle is what has already happened, recorded by the camera and preserved on film. The Documentary Film Center continues to document the history of independent Kazakhstan. The lecture series is not only about film screenings, but also about live dialogue. We look forward to meetings with filmmakers, engaging in discussions, and debating how we envision Kazakhstan’s future,” said Akylbek Shalzhanov, Director of the Documentary Film Center, in his welcoming remarks to the audience.

Photo credit: Kazinform

After the screening, a meeting was held with the creative team - directors, scriptwriter, producer, and film editor.

An unexpected and touching moment of the evening was the presence of the film’s main character, fisherman Kuntugan Turgynbayev, who watched the film on the big screen for the very first time together with the audience. Kuntugan Turgynbayev traveled specially from the village of Karateren in the Aral district to attend the premiere and personally share his story. His heartfelt remarks added special depth and emotional resonance to the event, drawing a sincere response from the audience.

Photo credit: Kazinform

“I have lived my whole life by the Aral. The sea is our past, present, and future. Today it is very important that people are once again talking about it. On behalf of my fellow villagers, I sincerely thank our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The people will never forget his care for the Aral and those who live here. We are also grateful to the creators of the film. It is a great honor for me to be here and to see that the Aral has not been forgotten,” said Kuntugan Turgynbayev.

Recall that the republican film lecture series of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex will cover 20 cities across the country. After Astana, screenings will take place in Shymkent, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Taraz, Aktau, Atyrau, Uralsk, Aktobe, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Kostanay, Zhezkazgan, Karaganda, Kokshetau, Taldykorgan, and Konayev. The final screening is scheduled for September 25 in Almaty.

The film lecture series will introduce audiences to the best original documentaries produced by the President’s TV and Radio Complex. Screenings will be held at regional cinemas with the support of local akimats.

Schedules and program details will be published on the official resources of the President’s TV and Radio Complex and partner platforms.