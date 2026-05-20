Tokayev welcomes Kenyan President William Ruto at Independence Palace ahead of high-level talks

A ceremonial guard of honor assembled in the foyer of the Palace of Independence to receive the esteemed guest, as the Presidential Orchestra played both national anthems.

Photo credit: Akorda

After walking the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kenyan President William Ruto proceeded into closed-door bilateral talks.

Photo credit: Akorda

Prospects for developing trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries will be discussed during talks at the highest level. The two sides are also expected to sign a series of documents.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Previously, Qazinform reported Kenyan President William Ruto arrives in Kazakhstan for a state visit.