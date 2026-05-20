Tokayev welcomes Kenyan President William Ruto at Independence Palace ahead of high-level talks
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has officially welcomed his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto at the Palace of Independence, who arrived in Astana for a state visit, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
A ceremonial guard of honor assembled in the foyer of the Palace of Independence to receive the esteemed guest, as the Presidential Orchestra played both national anthems.
After walking the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kenyan President William Ruto proceeded into closed-door bilateral talks.
Prospects for developing trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries will be discussed during talks at the highest level. The two sides are also expected to sign a series of documents.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kenyan President William Ruto arrives in Kazakhstan for a state visit.