Kazakhstan and IAEA set to boost cooperation

Highest-level talks and the signing of new cooperation documents are expected during the visit.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Yerlan Zhytybayev highlighted that the upcoming agreements will boost cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA.

"During the visit, a meeting at the highest level is planned, along with the signing of a roadmap for deepening cooperation with the IAEA for 2026–2036," he stated.

According to him, the document will determine key areas of long-term cooperation, including nuclear safety and the development of scientific and technical collaboration.

The MFA emphasized that the IAEA chief's visit is of strategic importance for strengthening Kazakhstan's international partnership in the peaceful use of atomic energy.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan submitted its National Report at the 10th IAEA Review Meeting on Nuclear Safety in Vienna.