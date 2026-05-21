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    Business delegation from Norway highlights Kazakhstan's high investment potential

    14:09, 21 May 2026

    A business delegation from Norway on Thursday announced their intention to strengthen long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Business delegation from Norway highlights Kazakhstan's high investment potential
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

    This was announced by Ronny Solberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the East Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Norway, during the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Norway Business Council in Astana.

    He said that Norwegian businesses have been showing interest in Kazakhstan over the recent years, and this cooperation is now gradually moving toward concrete projects.

    A memorandum of understanding was signed during the Business Council in Oslo in 2024, and already in 2025, new meetings and delegation visits took place. Our Chamber has long-term plans for cooperation with the business community of Kazakhstan, stated Solberg.

    He also noted that the Norwegian business delegation in Almaty and Astana held a series of meetings with representatives of Kazakhstani businesses and government agencies.

    This is my first visit to Kazakhstan, and I am very impressed by your country. All the meetings in both Almaty and Astana were held in a very warm and productive atmosphere. We hope to continue our positive cooperation and make such visits a good tradition in order to build even stronger relations between our countries, the head of the East Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Norway.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-Norway trade turnover surges 37%. 

    Norway Europe Kazakhstan and Europe Investments Business
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    Adlet Seilkhanov
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