Business delegation from Norway highlights Kazakhstan's high investment potential
A business delegation from Norway on Thursday announced their intention to strengthen long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
This was announced by Ronny Solberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the East Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Norway, during the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Norway Business Council in Astana.
He said that Norwegian businesses have been showing interest in Kazakhstan over the recent years, and this cooperation is now gradually moving toward concrete projects.
A memorandum of understanding was signed during the Business Council in Oslo in 2024, and already in 2025, new meetings and delegation visits took place. Our Chamber has long-term plans for cooperation with the business community of Kazakhstan, stated Solberg.
He also noted that the Norwegian business delegation in Almaty and Astana held a series of meetings with representatives of Kazakhstani businesses and government agencies.
This is my first visit to Kazakhstan, and I am very impressed by your country. All the meetings in both Almaty and Astana were held in a very warm and productive atmosphere. We hope to continue our positive cooperation and make such visits a good tradition in order to build even stronger relations between our countries, the head of the East Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Norway.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-Norway trade turnover surges 37%.