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    Negotiations on visa facilitation with EU continue - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    18:26, 20 May 2026

    On May 20, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the continuation of negotiations on facilitation of visa requirements with Schengen area countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, EU, visa
    Photo credit: WAM

    According to MFA Spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev, two rounds of talks have already taken place.

    “Negotiations are underway on the visa regime, specifically on simplifying visa requirements. Two rounds have already been held - in December in Brussels and in February in Astana. The third round is expected to be held soon, so the process is ongoing. Additional information will be provided when new developments arise,” Zhetybayev stated.

    The Ministry clarified that the measures under discussion concern simplifying procedures for citizens of countries outside the Schengen area.

    Earlier, Zhetybayev unveiled the main topics of the Kazakh-Polish talks in Astana

     

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and EU Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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