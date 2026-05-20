Negotiations on visa facilitation with EU continue - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

According to MFA Spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev, two rounds of talks have already taken place.

“Negotiations are underway on the visa regime, specifically on simplifying visa requirements. Two rounds have already been held - in December in Brussels and in February in Astana. The third round is expected to be held soon, so the process is ongoing. Additional information will be provided when new developments arise,” Zhetybayev stated.

The Ministry clarified that the measures under discussion concern simplifying procedures for citizens of countries outside the Schengen area.

Earlier, Zhetybayev unveiled the main topics of the Kazakh-Polish talks in Astana.