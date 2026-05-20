Kazakh Parliament passes new law on Qurultay, expands powers

Following the approval of a new Constitution in the March 15 referendum, a new law now outlines how the Qurultay will function, including its powers and the status of its members. The body will be made up of 145 deputies serving five-year terms, and the chairperson will be assisted by three deputies.

The document also defines how the Qurultay and the Government will interact. Key provisions include consulting on Cabinet appointments, mandating ministerial reports to deputies, delivering the prime minister's address on the Government’s performance, and the process for a no-confidence vote.

Additionally, the Qurultay will have the power to confirm the president's nominees for vice president, prime minister, Constitutional Court judges, as well as members of the Central Election Commission and Supreme Audit Chamber. Furthermore, upon the president's recommendation, deputies will be empowered to elect Supreme Court judges.

The law paves the way for removing judicial immunity for Constitutional and Supreme Court judges and outlines parliamentary conduct rules. Additionally, it gives the Government a 90-day window to provide its assessment on any legislative initiatives that impact the national budget.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Parliament adopted the Constitutional Law On Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council) in the second reading.