U.S. Senate confirms first ethnic Kazakh woman ever to serve as U.S. ambassador

President Donald Trump nominated Asel Roberts in February 2026.

She received a positive evaluation during Senate committee hearings in March.

At the hearings, Roberts pledged to promote economic cooperation between the two countries, describing Slovenia as a key NATO ally, friend, and partner of the United States.

Asel Roberts said she would strive to ensure Slovenia remains a crucial link in the deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic region. Its strategic location at the crossroads of Central Europe and the Western Balkans opens opportunities to deepen transatlantic trade, which is one of the pillars of the global economy and America’s prosperity.

She also noted Slovenia’s defense spending increased to 2% of GDP, with plans to reach 3% by 2030, and highlighted its participation in NATO missions in Kosovo and EU missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Roberts praised Slovenia’s economy and skilled workforce, calling the country a hub for advanced industries.

Asel Roberts previously served as Senior Advisor in the Office of the Chief of Protocol at the U.S. State Department.

Over nearly two decades, she coordinated U.S. missions worldwide and negotiated with foreign governments.

During the 2020–2021 transition, she served as Acting Chief of Protocol, participating in high-level negotiations across five presidential administrations.

Born in Kazakhstan in 1976, Asel Roberts moved to the U.S. after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

She graduated from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service with a degree in international law and organizations.

She speaks Russian, Kazakh, and Japanese.

The previous U.S. ambassador to Slovenia was Jamie Harpootlian (2021–2024).

Earlier, the Kazakh Embassy in Washington, D.C., warmly congratulated Mrs. Asel Roberts on her confirmation as the U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia wishing her success in her new role and future endeavours. She becomes the first ethnic Kazakh woman ever to serve as a U.S. ambassador.

To note, Kazakhstan, for the first time in the history of the World Health Assembly (WHA), assumed the chairmanship of Committee A, one of the Assembly’s two principal committees that addresses major issues of global health policy.