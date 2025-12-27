Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President Tokayev attends informal CIS meeting in St. Petersburg

The meeting discussed the priority tasks and key directions of the activity of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 2026. In addition, the participants exchanged views on a number of practical issues related to the current activity of the Union.

2. Final report to follow: Kazakh Transport Ministry on AZAL plane crash

According to the ministry, the Commission investigating the aviation accident, acting in line with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO) and national aviation investigation regulations, has prepared an interim report on the crash of the Embraer 190 (registration 4K-AZ65). The accident occurred near the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024.

3. Historic justice: Tokayev bestows People’s Hero title on Bauyrzhan Momyshuly

The announcement was made on Thursday during the President’s working visit to the Zhambyl region, where he met with local community members and visited a newly opened military boarding school in Taraz. “While his valor is etched in the nation's heart, the official title of Halyq Qaharmany has not yet been formally bestowed upon this outstanding batyr (heroic warrior),” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

4. Almaty holds farewell ceremony for Assanali Ashimov

Ashimov left an indelible mark on Kazakh theater and cinema. He made his film debut as a student in Botagoz (1958), based on a novel by Sabit Mukanoi. After appearing in several minor roles, Ashimov gained recognition as a treacherous Bekezhan in the film drama based on the Kazakh epic Kyz-Zhibek, directed by Sultan-Akhmet Khodzhikov in 1970.

5. People of the Year according to Qazinform News Agency

Qazinform News Agency presents its final list of individuals who in 2025 not only appeared most frequently in our publications, but also had a significant impact on political, economic, cultural, and technological processes both worldwide and in Kazakhstan.

6. Oxford Economics 2025: Astana breaks into Asia’s top 40 cities

Astana ranked 36th in Asia and 276th globally in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025, placing it among the region’s top 40 cities. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the result as impressive while stressing the need for continued progress to further improve the city’s position next year.

7. Between Europe and Asia: Kazakhstan strengthens its role as an aviation hub

In an interview with Qazinform News Agency, Adlet Kobenov, Head of the International Air Transport Regulation Department at the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry of Transport, outlined Kazakhstan’s readiness to handle growing passenger traffic, priorities for route expansion, and the country’s expanding transit role between Europe and Asia.

8. World Judo Rankings: Abiba Abuzhakynova finishes year on top

Abiba Abuzhakynova finished the year ranked number one in the world in the under 48 kg judo category, despite Kazakhstan’s team not competing at the final World Tour event in Tokyo. She topped the rankings with 5,096 points, while other Kazakh judokas ended the season outside the top 10.

9. Hidden life revealed: Five rare species spotted in Ile-Alatau Park

According to the national park administration, the camera was installed along a mountain trail frequently used by animals during the winter season. The footage captured a wild boar (Sus scrofa), Siberian ibex (Capra sibirica), stoat (Mustela erminea), chukar partridge (Alectoris chukar), and snow leopard (Panthera uncia).

10. 14-year-old Kazakh tennis player named top-ranked overseas player of year

Kazakh tennis player Akhmadi Makhanov has been named Tennis Europe’s Best Overseas Player of the Year after a strong 2025 season. The 14-year-old finished 24th in the under 16 rankings, winning a Super Category singles title in Stockholm and claiming three doubles titles. He also reached the final of a Tennis Europe singles event.

