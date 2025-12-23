Almaty holds farewell ceremony for Assanali Ashimov
10:36, 23 December 2025
A farewell ceremony is being held in Almaty for legendary Kazakh theater and film actor Assanali Ashimov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Hundreds of people have gathered at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater, including family members and close relatives, representatives of the cultural and artistic community, public figures, colleagues and students of the renowned master, as well as city residents.
Public order is being maintained by police officers, and the funeral will take place at the Kensay-1 cemetery.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Assanali Ashimov has died on December 21 at the age of 88.