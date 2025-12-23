EN
    Almaty holds farewell ceremony for Assanali Ashimov

    10:36, 23 December 2025

    A farewell ceremony is being held in Almaty for legendary Kazakh theater and film actor Assanali Ashimov, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Almaty holds farewell ceremony for Assanali Ashimov
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

    Hundreds of people have gathered at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater, including family members and close relatives, representatives of the cultural and artistic community, public figures, colleagues and students of the renowned master, as well as city residents.

    Almaty holds farewell ceremony for Assanali Ashimov
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

    Public order is being maintained by police officers, and the funeral will take place at the Kensay-1 cemetery.

    Almaty holds farewell ceremony for Assanali Ashimov
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Assanali Ashimov has died on December 21 at the age of 88.  

     

     

    Cinematography Kazakhstan Culture Society
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
