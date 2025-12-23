Almaty holds farewell ceremony for Assanali Ashimov

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater, including family members and close relatives, representatives of the cultural and artistic community, public figures, colleagues and students of the renowned master, as well as city residents.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

Public order is being maintained by police officers, and the funeral will take place at the Kensay-1 cemetery.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Assanali Ashimov has died on December 21 at the age of 88.