Historic justice: Tokayev bestows ‘People’s Hero’ title on Bauyrzhan Momyshuly

The announcement was made on Thursday during the President’s working visit to the Zhambyl region, where he met with local community members and visited a newly opened military boarding school in Taraz.

— Yesterday marked the 115th birthday anniversary of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly. The legendary commander is widely known for his heroism not only in our country but also overseas. While his valor is etched in the nation's heart, the official title of Halyq Qaharmany has not yet been formally bestowed upon this outstanding batyr (heroic warrior), said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In this regard, the President emphasized the need for restoring "historical justice."

— It is known that the region's community and the intelligentsia, including youth, have repeatedly raised this issue. We must restore historical justice. Therefore, as the Head of State, I have decided to award the title of Halyq Qaharmany to Bauyrzhan Momyshuly. Today I have signed the Decree, which will surely be published. The name of our batyr has become a symbol of true patriotism and courage, and it will always serve as an example. The courage of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is no mere legend; it is an unquestionable fact backed by authentic documents and recognized by the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. A society that honors its citizens for their bravery and selfless labor will never be defeated, President Tokayev said.

The Head of State also proposed naming the new military boarding school after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

— Today I have visited a new military boarding school in Taraz. It is the first institution of its kind in southern Kazakhstan. I propose that this school bear the name of the legendary hero and native of this very soil, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly. Such schools must be created in every region, and the Government is tasked with this issue. We must provide the rising generation with a high-quality education while instilling a deep sense of patriotism in the youth, he stated.

