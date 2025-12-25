14-year-old Kazakh tennis player named top-ranked overseas player of year

Makhanov delivered strong performances throughout 2025, allowing him to finish the season 24th in the Tennis Europe under-16 rankings.

This season, Akhmadi claimed one singles title in the prestigious Super Category at the King’s Cup in Stockholm, as well as three doubles titles — at the Avenue Cup, Tim Essonne, and Breclav Open tournaments. He also reached the final of a Tennis Europe singles event.

Akhmadi Makhanov is a graduate of the Aktobe tennis school.

