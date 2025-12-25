14-year-old Kazakh tennis player named top-ranked overseas player of year
Kazakh tennis player Akhmadi Makhanov has been named Best Overseas Player of the Year by Tennis Europe, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Makhanov delivered strong performances throughout 2025, allowing him to finish the season 24th in the Tennis Europe under-16 rankings.
This season, Akhmadi claimed one singles title in the prestigious Super Category at the King’s Cup in Stockholm, as well as three doubles titles — at the Avenue Cup, Tim Essonne, and Breclav Open tournaments. He also reached the final of a Tennis Europe singles event.
Akhmadi Makhanov is a graduate of the Aktobe tennis school.
