Between Europe and Asia: Kazakhstan strengthens its role as an aviation hub

How realistic is IATA’s forecast that passenger traffic in Kazakhstan could reach 50–55 million passengers by 2030?

Passenger traffic in Kazakhstan is indeed growing steadily year by year. If we look at the figures, over the first eleven months of this year Kazakh airlines carried approximately 14.3 million passengers.

Compared to the same period last year, this represents a growth of about 5.8 percent. This trend reflects the global increase in air travel demand. To meet this growing passenger traffic, the Ministry is taking a number of measures. For example, airlines are expanding their fleets and increasing flight capacity. This year, Air Astana and FlyArystan received new aircraft, while Kazak Air and the new carrier VJET Kazakhstan plan to acquire around 20 aircraft over the next five years.

Is the current airport infrastructure sufficient to handle this volume, particularly in Astana and Almaty?

Yes, at this stage it is. Almaty Airport launched a new terminal last year, which significantly expanded its capacity. Astana Airport currently operates two terminals, international and domestic, and continues to accommodate annual passenger growth. At present, our major airports are well prepared to handle increasing traffic volumes.

How has the Open Skies regime affected competition between Kazakh and foreign airlines?

The primary objective of introducing the Open Skies regime was precisely to enhance competition between domestic carriers and foreign airlines. It has enabled the launch of new routes and provided passengers with more choices.

Foreign airlines entering the market increase competition, which in turn leads to lower fares and improved service quality. Ultimately, passengers are the main beneficiaries of this process.

How do you balance market liberalization with the need to protect national carriers?

This is an important question. One of our strategic goals is to expand Kazakhstan’s presence in international aviation markets while maintaining strong national carriers. At the same time, Kazakhstan’s aviation sector is not limited to domestic airlines alone.

When a foreign carrier enters the market, Kazakhstan becomes part of that airline’s global network. This gives passengers access to new destinations through international hub airports. Therefore, maintaining a balance between liberalization and support for national carriers is essential.

Have airfares become more affordable since the introduction of Open Skies?

It is important to note that in Kazakhstan, as in international practice recommended by ICAO and IATA, airfares are not regulated by the government. This is standard global policy.

However, the government and the Ministry influence pricing indirectly. One of the key tools is the Open Skies regime, along with other liberalization measures. Market competition generally leads to more favorable pricing for passengers.

Which international destinations and markets are priorities for further route network expansion?

Currently, Kazakhstan has air connections with around 30 countries, operating more than 600 flights across over 130 routes. Of course, this is not the limit.

If we consider a seven-hour flight radius from Kazakhstan, we can potentially reach a market of nearly four billion people, almost half of the world’s population. Priority markets include China, India, Russia, Europe, and the Middle East.

A seven-hour range allows efficient operation with aircraft such as the Airbus A220 or Boeing 737. This gives Kazakhstan strong potential not only for point-to-point travel but also for transit traffic connecting Europe and Asia via Kazakhstan.

Is the focus more on Asia or Europe? What about Africa?

Africa, particularly South Africa, is quite distant, but future opportunities cannot be ruled out. Kazakhstan is geographically well positioned between several major regions.

Looking west, we continue to expand European routes. This year, for example, SCAT Airlines launched flights from Shymkent to Budapest, Munich, Prague, and Belgrade. Southeast Asia is also showing strong growth in passenger numbers, while China and the Middle East remain highly popular destinations for Kazakh travelers.

Are routes driven more by tourism demand or by a transit strategy?

Both play a role. One of the Ministry’s key functions is to create a legal framework that allows airlines to operate scheduled international flights. Airlines then analyze market demand and determine which routes are commercially viable.

Ultimately, route decisions are driven by passenger demand, whether for tourism, business, or transit travel.

How significant is Kazakhstan’s transit potential between East and West?

This is one of the Ministry’s strategic priorities. As the President has emphasized, Kazakhstan must fully utilize its advantageous geographic position between Europe and Asia.

The domestic market alone is limited, so to further develop the aviation industry and the broader economy, transit traffic is essential. Our role is to create a favorable environment for both national and foreign carriers to operate through Kazakhstan and connect major global regions.

Which hubs are best positioned to serve as transit points?

This depends on route structure and final destinations. At present, we are developing six major aviation hubs: Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, Karaganda, Aktau, and Aktobe.

Each hub has its own advantages and specific role depending on the regions it serves. Their development is tailored to different market needs and connectivity goals.

And my last question: chicken or fish?

It depends.

