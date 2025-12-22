EN
    President Tokayev attends informal CIS meeting in St. Petersburg

    17:00, 22 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan took part in an informal CIS meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.

    The meeting was attended by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

    The CIS leader discussed the key development directions as well as outlined further steps to strengthen practical cooperation. An exchange of views on pressing issues of interaction within the CIS took place as well.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

    The meeting discussed the priority tasks and key directions of the activity of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 2026.

    In addition, the participants exchanged views on a number of practical issues related to the current activity of the Union.

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who arrived in St. Petersburg for an informal summit, visited the State Hermitage Museum. 

    To note, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 21.

