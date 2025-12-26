Final report to follow: Kazakh Transport Ministry on AZAL plane crash

According to the ministry, the Commission investigating the aviation accident, acting in line with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO) and national aviation investigation regulations, has prepared an interim report on the crash of the Embraer 190 (registration 4K-AZ65). The accident occurred near the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024.

The interim report has been published on the official website of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

— We inform that, in accordance with ICAO Annex 13, the sole objective of an aviation accident investigation is to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The purpose of this activity is not to apportion blame or liability, the Ministry's statement reads.

At the same time, the ministry noted that a separate criminal investigation is being conducted by Kazakhstan’s law enforcement authorities alongside the Commission's technical investigation.

It was stressed that, under ICAO Annex 13 (Standard 5.4.1), any safety investigation carried out in accordance with its provisions must remain independent from judicial or administrative proceedings aimed at establishing blame or liability.

It is noted that investigation participants may utilize crash data specifically to drive safety improvements and corrective measures. Information regarding the probe’s progress is strictly protected from public disclosure until the investigation's official conclusion.

The Ministry of Transport added that the final timeline for concluding the investigation hinges on the completion of all specialized laboratory studies and technical reviews. It is emphasized that the definitive findings on the causes and/or contributing factors, and mandatory safety recommendations will be detailed exclusively in the Final Report.

The plane crashed on December 25, 2024, carrying 67 people, including 5 crew members and 62 passengers. Among the victims were six Kazakh nationals.