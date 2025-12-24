World Judo Rankings: Abiba Abuzhakynova finishes year on top

Kazakhstan’s team did not participate in the tournament. However, this did not prevent Abiba Abuzhakynova from retaining her position at the top of the world rankings.

The Kazakh judoka secured first place in the under-48 kg weight category with a total of 5,096 points by the end of the year.

The remaining Kazakh judokas fell short of the top 10, with Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (-66 kg) and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (-81 kg) ranking 14th.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Abiba Abuzhakynova rose to the top of the world rankings in the under-48-kilogram weight category.