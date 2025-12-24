Oxford Economics 2025: Astana breaks into Asia’s top 40 cities

— As for gross regional product per capita, the figures are quite representative and impressive. This is reflected in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025. The study covers the world’s 1,000 largest cities, assessing them across five categories: economy, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance. Astana ranked 36th in Asia and 276th globally, confidently outperforming well-known cities in our region. However, we must not be complacent, as our potential is vast. We must constantly move forward. Therefore, I believe Astana has a real opportunity to significantly improve its position in this index next year. This will be followed by its raised ranking in Asia as well. This is a very achievable task. The capital should serve as a model for other regions. Economic activity in the city is steadily growing, which is a positive trend. In this regard, the city administration and government bodies are entrusted with new tasks, the Head of State said.