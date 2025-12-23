EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Hidden life revealed: Five rare species spotted in Ile-Alatau Park

    21:37, 23 December 2025

    A camera trap in Kazakhstan’s Ile-Alatau National Park recorded five rare wildlife species in a single location, including the red-listed snow leopard, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Hidden life revealed: Five rare species spotted in Ile-Alatau Park
    Video still

    According to the national park administration, the camera was installed along a mountain trail frequently used by animals during the winter season. The footage captured a wild boar (Sus scrofa), Siberian ibex (Capra sibirica), stoat (Mustela erminea), chukar partridge (Alectoris chukar), and snow leopard (Panthera uncia).

    Hidden life revealed: Five rare species spotted in Ile-Alatau Park
    Video still

    Specialists noted that the area serves as a natural migration corridor where wildlife paths intersect. The sighting of the elusive snow leopard confirms the effectiveness of ongoing monitoring efforts and indicates a stable condition of the mountain ecosystem.

    Hidden life revealed: Five rare species spotted in Ile-Alatau Park
    Video still

    Experts estimate that around 40 snow leopards inhabit the territory of the Ile-Alatau National Park and its adjacent areas. Data collected from camera traps are used for scientific research, population monitoring, and the protection of wildlife habitats.

    Hidden life revealed: Five rare species spotted in Ile-Alatau Park
    Video still

    Qazinform previously reported that a rare night bat was spotted in the East Kazakhstan region.

    Kazakhstan Environment Nature Animals Ecology wildlife
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All