Hidden life revealed: Five rare species spotted in Ile-Alatau Park

According to the national park administration, the camera was installed along a mountain trail frequently used by animals during the winter season. The footage captured a wild boar (Sus scrofa), Siberian ibex (Capra sibirica), stoat (Mustela erminea), chukar partridge (Alectoris chukar), and snow leopard (Panthera uncia).

Specialists noted that the area serves as a natural migration corridor where wildlife paths intersect. The sighting of the elusive snow leopard confirms the effectiveness of ongoing monitoring efforts and indicates a stable condition of the mountain ecosystem.

Experts estimate that around 40 snow leopards inhabit the territory of the Ile-Alatau National Park and its adjacent areas. Data collected from camera traps are used for scientific research, population monitoring, and the protection of wildlife habitats.

