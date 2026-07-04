Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan's new Сonstitution enters into force: What will change for the government and citizens

Kazakhstan's new Constitution entered into force on July 1, 2026. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally took part in drafting the text, giving the document special legitimacy and underscoring its close connection with society.

2. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Irakli Kobakhidze hold narrow-format talks in Astana

Greeting the Georgian Prime Minister, Kazakh President Tokayev described the visit as highly significant for boosting the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Georgia. Prime Minister Kobakhidze, in his turn, said that his country attaches great importance to relations between Georgia and Kazakhstan and expressed his pleasure that both countries’ partnership has reached the level of a strategic partnership.

3. Kazakhstan introduces AI into oil and gas industry and digitizes subsoil use - President

Kazakhstan is expanding the use of artificial intelligence across its oil and gas sector and digitizing subsoil management to improve industrial efficiency, resource oversight, and investor access to geological data. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said these initiatives are part of a broader strategy to modernize the economy and strengthen the country's attractiveness for international investment.

4. Astana named among safer cities in global Crime Index

Astana ranked among the safer cities in the 2026 Mid-Year Crime Index by City, with a Crime Index of 33.3 and a Safety Index of 66.7, placing it alongside cities with relatively low perceived crime levels. The ranking is based on user perceptions rather than official crime statistics.

5. Archaeologists discover new Golden Horde artifacts in Northern Kazakhstan

The Zhantai tract has emerged as one of the expedition’s most significant discoveries. During the initial stage of excavations, archaeologists identified evidence of a large architectural structure here. The findings were evidenced by numerous fragments of burnt bricks, which are uncommon in later historical periods, as well as by LiDAR and ground-penetrating radar survey results.

6. Aqzhan – “Pure Soul” - Brand of the Great Steppe

A new cultural symbol has appeared in Astana - the mare Aqzhan of rare isabelline color, daughter of purebred Akhal-Teke horses Gauntly and Tabys, and the favorite of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Her radiant coat and noble appearance have already become a topic of discussion on social media and in international magazines.

7. Rare 7,000-year-old burials discovered in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region

The burials, tentatively dated to the 7th-5th millennia BC, were discovered by the Turgay archaeological expedition of the Akhmet Baitursynuly Kostanay Regional University during excavations in the Auliekol district. This year’s fieldwork is focused on three archaeological sites – Shili, Sulukol and Buruktal – as part of a research project funded by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

8. Kazakh wrestlers clinch three medals at Asian U20 Championships

Kazakhstan won one silver and two bronze medals at the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships in Thailand, with Yerkebulan Anapiya finishing runner-up and Alpamys Bolatuly and Maxim Ukraintsev taking bronze.

9. Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva enters world’s Top 5 women chess players for first time

22-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva now holds 2538 rating points. She joined the ranks of China’s leading players including Hou Yifan (world No.1), Zhu Jiner, Lei Tingjie, and reigning world champion Ju Wenjun.

10. Kazakhstan Consulate General honors Dimash’s New York fan club

Consul General Rauan Tleulin awarded it to acknowledge the community’s significant role in promoting Kazakh culture and strengthening cultural connections. The alliance between New York Dears and the Consulate General began in 2019 during Dimash Qudaibergen’s inaugural concert in New York at Barclays Center. Since that event, what began as cooperation has evolved into a solid, lasting partnership rooted in mutual respect and a shared admiration for Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.