Aqzhan – “Pure Soul” - Brand of the Great Steppe

Child of Light and Vastness

In the silence of the Great Steppe, where the wind remembers the breath of centuries, she was born - Aqzhan – “Pure Soul”, a child of light and vastness. Here, at the horizon where earth merges with sky, where the wind carries the stories of nomads, her journey begins. In this space there are no boundaries - only freedom cast into movement, only strength born from nature itself.

Aqzhan belongs to the unique isabelline color - only 3% of Akhal-Teke horses have it - and was born in Astana on March 30, 2025. Her coat possesses an optical effect: the finest hairs refract light, creating a satin-like, almost otherworldly shine. In steppe culture, an isabelline horse has always been considered a good omen, a herald of luck and prosperity. And this is no surprise, since such a color is rare even among Akhal-Tekes.

At first glance, it seems like a beautiful fairy-tale from the world of elite horse breeding. But the closer you look, the clearer it becomes: the aesthetics of modern Kazakhstan are woven together in a remarkable way in Aqzhan’s image. A new ethic of responsibility and a reverent attitude toward the idea of a ‘pure soul’ - one’s own, the country’s and the era’s.

Phоtо credit: Kazinform

Aqzhan is becoming a recognizable symbol of Astana. The legends of the past and the values of the present unite in her image. Amid the rapid development of the modern capital, this image reminds us: the true strength of a metropolis lies not only in architectural achievements and economic growth, but also in the moral values that bring its people together.

“For our capital, it is important that identity is formed not only around iconic buildings, but also around stories, traditions, and images with which residents emotionally connect. It is precisely such symbols that make the city more humane and help foster a sense of belonging. Ultimately, a strong urban identity is born where the physical environment combines with culture and everyday life,” says urbanist Adiya Karsybek.

According to the expert, global practice offers many examples where characters or images become unofficial symbols of cities. What unites them is one thing: such symbols cannot be artificially imposed “from the top down”. They become symbols only when residents themselves begin to perceive them as part of urban culture.

A Rare Cultural Phenomenon

Nowadays, Astana’s Aqzhan is seen as a rare cultural phenomenon, yet one that feels close and understandable to people. Kazakhstani citizens share photos and comments on social media, further strengthening the emotional bond with this image. For city dwellers, she becomes a ‘native’ symbol - a sign of trust and unity, reflecting public expectations and the aspiration for harmony.

Aqzhan is not merely a celestial horse of the Great Steppe. She is a metaphor for modern Kazakhstan, where civic responsibility and moral values play a key role in shaping urban identity and national consciousness.

Viewed through the prism of lifestyle, the name Aqzhan – “Pure Soul” - sounds like the slogan of a new era. An era in which true luxury is the ability to remain honest, environmentally conscious, and responsible in everyday life.

Phоtо credit: Akorda

The new Astana, with its geometry of bridges, glass facades, and the contrast between the skyline and the endless steppe, visually rhymes with the image of Aqzhan. Here, it is important that every detail is in its place: the texture of the paving, the design of small architectural forms, the quality of lighting. Ideally, the city should look as if it is cared for every day for the sheer pleasure of it.

In this context, the habit of not littering, preserving green spaces, and respecting shared environments ceases to be an abstract ‘civic duty’ and becomes part of personal style. Once this awareness is achieved, it is difficult to return to old habits.

“Urbanism views the city not only as a collection of buildings and streets, but also as a space of meanings. It is important for people to understand what values are reflected in the place where they live. Symbols help convey these values, form a sense of community, and become part of collective memory. A city becomes truly beloved not only thanks to beautiful buildings, but also through memories, traditions, local stories, images, and legends,” says urbanist Adiya Karsybek.

Phоt: credit: Akorda

That is why cultural and emotional symbols, as the urbanist notes, play no less a role than architectural ones. They help people feel connected to a place, make the city more alive, and create the very atmosphere that cannot be built solely through urban planning solutions.

A Story of Freedom

The traditional image of the steppe horseman is always a story of freedom. But today, freedom no longer means “I do whatever I want”, and increasingly reads as “I know how to responsibly manage my choices”. In the pair ‘Human - Horse’, one can read a modern model of partnership. The horseman knows how to listen and understand when it is better to give more freedom, and when to gently adjust the direction.

The horse, in turn, trusts, but does not dissolve: it has its own character, its own will, and its own beauty. In the same way, relationships are built between citizens and the city, between people and the state. Everyone wants to be partners. And this, perhaps, is the most fashionable trend in politics and society today.

If we imagine Kazakhstan as a brand that is relaunching its global communication, the image of Aqzhan becomes one of the key visual pillars of this process. Because it unites several important meanings: respect for the roots and traditions of the steppe, modern aesthetics and minimalism, the values of purity and care - for oneself, for the environment, and for those nearby.

And perhaps, in a few years, it will be precisely such images that define the visual representation of contemporary Kazakhstan - a country that has chosen to be fair, clean, neat, responsible, and positive.

Phоtо credit: Akorda

In the context of the rapid development of modern cities and society as a whole, this image acquires particular relevance: it reminds us that the true strength of metropolises lies not only in architectural achievements and economic growth, but also in the moral values shared by its residents.

Aqzhan is not just a celestial horse of the Great Steppe, but also a cultural phenomenon that helps modern Kazakhstani citizens realize the importance of purity of thought, legality, and respect for public space.

The radiant image of the isabelline Akhal-Teke beauty is a living bridge between the legends of the past and the victories of the future. She embodies the cultural code of the steppe: grace, power, and perfection. As long as Akhal-Teke horses gallop across the land, the soul of the people remains pure and swift, reflecting the roots and aspirations of the nation.