Astana named among safer cities in global Crime Index

According to the ranking, the Kazakh capital placed 304th out of 401 cities worldwide. Astana recorded a Crime Index of 33.3 and a Safety Index of 66.7.

The result puts Astana in the lower part of the global Crime Index ranking, where cities with lower perceived crime levels are listed. In terms of safety indicators, the Kazakh capital was placed close to such cities as Izmir, Basel, Adelaide, Montreal and Osaka.

The ranking highlights Astana’s position as one of the cities with relatively strong perceived safety indicators among the urban centers included in the list.

Globally, Pretoria, South Africa, topped the Crime Index ranking with a score of 81.7. It was followed by Caracas, Venezuela, with 81.5, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, both with 81.3, as well as Johannesburg, South Africa, with 80.8.

At the other end of the ranking, Gulf cities showed some of the strongest safety indicators. Ajman, United Arab Emirates, recorded the lowest Crime Index in the list at 11.2 and the highest Safety Index at 88.8. Abu Dhabi followed with a Crime Index of 11.4 and a Safety Index of 88.6.

Ras al Khaimah, Sharjah, Doha and Dubai also appeared among the cities with the lowest perceived crime levels and the highest safety scores. Their Safety Index ranged from 83.8 to 85.4.

Source: numbeo.com

The Crime Index by City ranking is based on user-contributed data and reflects perceptions of crime and safety rather than official crime statistics. The index takes into account concerns related to theft, robbery, assault, drug-related issues, corruption and the overall perceived level of crime.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had been ranked the safest country in Central Asia for investors, placing 53rd globally.