Kazakhstan introduces AI into oil and gas industry and digitizes subsoil use - president

The platform enables the digitalization of key transport corridors.

Significant progress has also been made in the digital transformation of Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry. Particular attention is being paid to the creation of digital twins for hydrocarbon extraction and processing facilities. At the same time, a comprehensive oil and petroleum products traceability system is being implemented, covering the entire production and supply chain - from raw material extraction to final distribution. AI-powered solutions are being used to predict equipment failures, improve the reliability of production processes, and optimize industrial operations. In addition, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) serves as a reliable platform for testing innovative artificial intelligence solutions. Through the FinTech Lab regulatory sandbox, the AIFC leverages the advantages of English common law and one of the world's leading data protection systems. Finally, the AIFC provides transparent business regulations, strong legal protection, and the highest standards of data security, President Tokayev said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then outlined the most promising areas for investment cooperation.

One of the government's key priorities, he said, is the development of a transparent and technologically advanced ecosystem for critical raw materials.

Critical minerals are becoming a key strategic resource of the new industrial era. In response to global changes, Kazakhstan is continuously improving its legal framework and regulatory mechanisms for the sector, creating the most favorable conditions possible for cooperation with the world's leading companies. We have launched the Unified Subsoil Use Platform, which has automated the delivery of 22 government services related to licensing and monitoring compliance with subsoil users' obligations. More than 4.7 million archived geological documents and materials, previously available only in paper and magnetic formats, have already been transferred to a unified national digital repository. In addition, we have begun using artificial intelligence to accelerate the conversion of historical geological data into modern machine-readable formats. As part of the initiative to establish a Regional Research Center for Rare Earth Metals in Astana, a unified center is being created to provide international investors with high-precision geological data, stated the Kazakh president.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is continuing to invest in human capital development.