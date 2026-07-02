Archaeologists discover new Golden Horde artifacts in Northern Kazakhstan

Researchers and students from Margulan University are continuing a scientific expedition to locate and study archaeological sites from the Golden Horde period. The expedition’s route passes through the left-bank Irtysh region, Lake Kyzylkak, and the valleys of the Olenti, Shiderty, and Sileti rivers, spanning the Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

Photo source: gov.kz

The Zhantai tract has emerged as one of the expedition’s most significant discoveries. During the initial stage of excavations, archaeologists identified evidence of a large architectural structure here. The findings were evidenced by numerous fragments of burnt bricks, which are uncommon in later historical periods, as well as by LiDAR and ground-penetrating radar survey results.

Photo source: gov.kz

Further research revealed that the discovered brick measured 25 by 25 centimeters, consistent with the so-called “Golden Horde standard.” This type of construction material was widely used during the Golden Horde period for palaces, mosques, mausoleums, and other monumental structures.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a unique women’s robe from the Golden Horde era, discovered at the Bolgan Ana Mausoleum and restored by scientists, had been transferred to the National Museum of Kazakhstan.