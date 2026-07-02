Kazakh wrestlers clinch three medals at Asian U20 Championships
23:25, 2 July 2026
Kazakh athletes have added to their medal tally at the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, securing one silver and two bronze medals, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Yerkebulan Anapiya won silver in the 82 kg weight class. In the final bout, he lost to Iran's Alireza Mohammad Hosseini and finished second.
In the 60 kg category, Alpamys Bolatuly claimed bronze. In the third-place match, he defeated Japanese wrestler Yusuke Hirota.
Another bronze was brought to the team by Maxim Ukraintsev, who won his third-place bout in the 97 kg category against Chinese wrestler Xinyu Liu.
Earlier, Kazakhstan bagged 2 silver medals at the continental tournament.