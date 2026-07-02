Kazakh wrestlers clinch three medals at Asian U20 Championships

Yerkebulan Anapiya won silver in the 82 kg weight class. In the final bout, he lost to Iran's Alireza Mohammad Hosseini and finished second.

In the 60 kg category, Alpamys Bolatuly claimed bronze. In the third-place match, he defeated Japanese wrestler Yusuke Hirota.

Another bronze was brought to the team by Maxim Ukraintsev, who won his third-place bout in the 97 kg category against Chinese wrestler Xinyu Liu.

Earlier, Kazakhstan bagged 2 silver medals at the continental tournament.