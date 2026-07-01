Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva enters world’s Top 5 women chess players for first time

22-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva now holds 2538 rating points.

She joined the ranks of China’s leading players including Hou Yifan (world No.1), Zhu Jiner, Lei Tingjie, and reigning world champion Ju Wenjun.

Photo credit: fide.com

In June, Bibisara Assaubayeva topped the overall standings of the FIDE Women's Circuit 2026-2027 after winning the prestigious Norway Chess Women 2026.

Earlier, Bibisara Assaubayeva was awarded the Barys Order, II Degree, for her achievements.