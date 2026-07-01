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    Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva enters world’s Top 5 women chess players for first time

    07:54, 1 July 2026

    Kazakhstan’s chess star Bibisara Assaubayeva moved up two spots to a career-high fifth place in the updated FIDE women's rankings, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva enters world’s Top 5 women chess players for first time
    Photo credit: Kazchess

    22-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva now holds 2538 rating points.

    She joined the ranks of China’s leading players including Hou Yifan (world No.1), Zhu Jiner, Lei Tingjie, and reigning world champion Ju Wenjun.

    Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva enters world’s Top 5 women chess players for first time
    Photo credit: fide.com

    In June, Bibisara Assaubayeva topped the overall standings of the FIDE Women's Circuit 2026-2027 after winning the prestigious Norway Chess Women 2026.

    Earlier, Bibisara Assaubayeva was awarded the Barys Order, II Degree, for her achievements.

    Chess Kazakhstan Sport FIDE
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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