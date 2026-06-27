Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. From connectivity to critical minerals: Key outcomes of Tokayev’s Brussels visit

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit resulted in political agreements, investment commitments and commercial contracts worth more than $12 billion. Tokayev held talks with European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, senior European officials and representatives of major international financial institutions.

2. New Constitution marks new stage of development of Kazakhstan, President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan's new Constitution, which comes into force on July 1, 2026, will mark a new stage in the country's development and serve as the foundation for further reforms. He added that the document has already launched a major overhaul of state institutions and will help strengthen national unity.

3. Kazakhstan showcases its digital transformation and AI achievements at UN

Kazakhstan presented its achievements in digital transformation and artificial intelligence at the United Nations, highlighting the development of digital government services and its national AI ecosystem. International participants praised the country's digital initiatives as a model for modernizing public administration.

4. Tokayev: We are creating a safe and sustainable transport artery between Europe and Asia

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is developing a safe and sustainable transport corridor between Europe and Asia and aims to deepen investment cooperation with the European Union. He said Kazakhstan is ready to offer access to strategic resources in exchange for European technology and investment.

5. Kazakhstan and EU move toward visa facilitation agreement

Kazakhstan and the European Union have completed expert-level negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements and are now proceeding with internal approval procedures before signing. The agreements are expected to reduce visa fees, shorten processing times, and expand access to multiple entry visas for Kazakh citizens.

6. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates media workers on professional holiday

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the special importance of this professional holiday for the country. He noted that the main mission of journalists is to inform society, reflect people’s aspirations, and raise pressing issues that concern citizens.

7. Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov set for return at Qingdao Grand Prix

Yeldos Smetov will make his return to international competition at the Qingdao Judo Grand Prix in China after nearly two years away. He will face China's Sun Jiahao in his opening bout.

8. Dimash supporters bring Kazakhstan’s culture to Latin America’s largest university

On June 20, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the largest university in both Mexico and Latin America, hosted its Diploma Course on Asia, featuring a special focus on Kazakhstan’s culture and humanitarian potential. The project was initiated by Dimash Qudaibergen’s fan club in Mexico. According to the organizers, interest in Kazakhstan emerged after a Nauryz celebration held in April.

9. Kazakhstan wins historic first gold at ISSF Junior World Championships

Kazakhstan’s junior shotgun shooters achieved a historic breakthrough at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, winning the country’s first-ever team gold medal.

10.Kazakhstan finishes World Boxing Cup with five gold medals

Kazakhstan finished the second stage of the Boxing World Cup in Guiyang, China, with five gold and three bronze medals. The team's final gold was won by Aibek Oralbay, who defeated Germany's Nikita Putilov in the super heavyweight final.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.