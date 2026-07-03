EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Kazakhstan Consulate General honors Dimash’s New York fan club

    01:39, 3 July 2026

    Dimash’s fan community, New York Dears, received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing DimashNews.

    Kazakhstan Consulate General honors Dimash’s New York fan club
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Consul General Rauan Tleulin awarded it to acknowledge the community’s significant role in promoting Kazakh culture and strengthening cultural connections.

    The alliance between New York Dears and the Consulate General began in 2019 during Dimash Qudaibergen’s inaugural concert in New York at Barclays Center. Since that event, what began as cooperation has evolved into a solid, lasting partnership rooted in mutual respect and a shared admiration for Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

    Kazakhstan Consulate General honors Dimash’s New York fan club
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Over the years, members of New York Dears have consistently participated in events hosted by the Consulate General and by Kazakh community groups in New York. These include Nauryz celebrations and ceremonies marking the raising of Kazakhstan’s National Flag. These gatherings have become key opportunities for cultural exchange and for strengthening ties between the Kazakh diaspora and Dimash’s fans worldwide.

    Kazakhstan Consulate General honors Dimash’s New York fan club
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash supporters brought Kazakhstan’s culture to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the largest university in both Mexico and Latin America, which hosted its Diploma Course on Asia, featuring a special focus on Kazakhstan’s culture and humanitarian potential.

    Dimash Kudaibergen Music Art Celebrities Kazakhstan USA Society
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All