Kazakhstan Consulate General honors Dimash’s New York fan club

Consul General Rauan Tleulin awarded it to acknowledge the community’s significant role in promoting Kazakh culture and strengthening cultural connections.

The alliance between New York Dears and the Consulate General began in 2019 during Dimash Qudaibergen’s inaugural concert in New York at Barclays Center. Since that event, what began as cooperation has evolved into a solid, lasting partnership rooted in mutual respect and a shared admiration for Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Over the years, members of New York Dears have consistently participated in events hosted by the Consulate General and by Kazakh community groups in New York. These include Nauryz celebrations and ceremonies marking the raising of Kazakhstan’s National Flag. These gatherings have become key opportunities for cultural exchange and for strengthening ties between the Kazakh diaspora and Dimash’s fans worldwide.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash supporters brought Kazakhstan’s culture to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the largest university in both Mexico and Latin America, which hosted its Diploma Course on Asia, featuring a special focus on Kazakhstan’s culture and humanitarian potential.