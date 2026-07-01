Kazakhstan's new constitution enters into force: What will change for the government and citizens

The country's new Basic Law can truly be described as a people's constitution. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally took part in drafting the text, giving the document special legitimacy and underscoring its close connection with society.

For the first time in Kazakhstan's history, the country's Basic Law was adopted through a nationwide referendum, with 87.15% of citizens voting in favor of the Constitution.

The defining feature of the new Constitution is its human-centered approach. It places the rights and interests of citizens at the forefront, enshrines the principles of justice and trust, and opens new opportunities for the development of a Just Kazakhstan. The Constitution serves as the foundation of the country's legal system, defines the principles of the state structure, guarantees the rights and freedoms of citizens, and sets the country's long-term strategic development priorities.

The new Constitution substantially reforms the existing system of government. The document consists of a preamble, 11 sections, and 104 articles.

New constitutional laws

To implement the provisions of the new Basic Law, Kazakhstan has adopted a package of constitutional laws establishing a new system of public administration and defining the functioning of the country's key state institutions.

These include the laws:

· On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

· On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies;

· On the Kazakhstan People's Council;

· On the Status of the Capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

· On the Administrative and Territorial Structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

as well as amendments to the Constitutional Law On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

One of the key documents is the Constitutional Law On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is aimed at establishing a new model of public administration based on the principle: "A Strong President, an Influential Qurultai, and an Accountable Government."

The law retains the previously introduced restrictions on the presidency. In particular, the President will continue to be elected for a single seven-year term without the right to re-election, must remain politically neutral, and close relatives will continue to face restrictions on holding certain public offices.

At the same time, the law establishes new mechanisms for interaction between the President and the Qurultai, the Government, the Kazakhstan People's Council, and the Human Rights Commissioner.

One of the major innovations is the introduction of the office of Vice President. Under the law, the candidate for this position is appointed by the President with the consent of the Qurultay. The document defines the eligibility requirements, powers, grounds for termination of office, and the Vice President's role in ensuring the stable and uninterrupted functioning of the country's highest state authorities.

Qurultay replaces Parliament

One of the most significant changes introduced by the new Constitution is the reform of the legislative branch. As of July 1, Kazakhstan's bicameral Parliament, consisting of the Senate and the Majilis, ceases to operate. It is replaced by the Qurultay, the country's new highest representative body.

· According to the Constitutional Law On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies, the Qurultay will consist of 145 deputies. They will be elected for five-year terms under a proportional electoral system in a single nationwide constituency.

· The representative body will be headed by a Chairperson, assisted by three deputy chairpersons elected by a majority vote of the deputies.

· The Qurultay's term will begin with the opening of the first session of a newly elected convocation and end when the next convocation begins its work. Elections to the Qurultay will be held on the basis of universal, equal, and direct suffrage by secret ballot.

· Regular elections must take place no later than two months before the expiration of the current convocation's term. In the event of an early dissolution, new elections must be held within two months.

· Any citizen of Kazakhstan aged at least 25 who has resided in the country for the past ten years will be eligible to become a deputy of the Qurultay. After their election, deputies will take an oath to the people of Kazakhstan.

The Qurultay is expected to receive significantly broader powers than the former Parliament. These include consultations on candidates for the Cabinet of Ministers, regular reporting by Government members, the Prime Minister's annual report on the Government's activities before the Qurultay, and the authority to initiate a vote of no confidence in the Government.

In addition, the Qurultay is granted important appointment powers. It gives consent to the President for the appointment of the Vice President, the Prime Minister, judges of the Constitutional Court, members of the Central Election Commission, and members of the Supreme Audit Chamber. Deputies will also elect Supreme Court judges upon the nomination of the Head of State.

Separate provisions of the law regulate the procedure for lifting the immunity of judges of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, while also establishing standards of parliamentary ethics that were previously contained only in Parliament's internal regulations.

Kazakhstan People's Council: Society's voice at the state level

Another major innovation is the establishment of the Kazakhstan People's Council, a new supreme advisory body representing citizens' interests and participating in discussions on key national issues.

The Council will develop proposals on domestic policy, public unity and national cohesion, while also receiving the right of legislative initiative. It will be able to submit draft laws to the Qurultay, propose national referendums, organize public consultations and participate in public oversight.

The 126-member body will include representatives of civil society, NGOs, ethnocultural associations, public councils and maslikhats. Following its establishment, the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan will be abolished.

Updated preamble and new development principles

The Constitution preserves Kazakhstan's status as a unitary state with an indivisible and inalienable territory, while introducing a revised preamble reflecting the continuity of the Great Steppe's history, the concept of a Just Kazakhstan, the principle of "Law and Order," and the country's unity and inviolable borders.

The Constitution also strengthens judicial independence, expands legal safeguards for citizens' rights, and allows for special legal regimes in designated territories, including financial zones and "accelerated development cities."

Digital rights and personal data protection

For the first time, the Constitution explicitly guarantees citizens' rights in the digital sphere, including the protection of personal data.

Article 21 states:

"The right to privacy, personal and family confidentiality, protection of personal data from unlawful collection, processing, storage and use, including through digital technologies, shall be guaranteed by law."

The Constitution also preserves the confidentiality of banking transactions, correspondence and communications, while requiring state bodies and other institutions to provide citizens with access to documents affecting their rights.

Social guarantees and education

The Constitution preserves the right to healthcare and education while updating the legal wording on state medical assistance.

Article 32 states:

"Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall have the right to receive medical care established by law without paying for it."

Secondary education remains compulsory, while higher education and private educational services continue to be regulated by law. The Constitution also reinforces the secular nature of the education system.

Freedom of speech

The new Constitution expands protections for freedom of expression to include scientific, technical and artistic creativity, intellectual property, and access to information by any lawful means.

Article 23 states:

"Freedom of speech, scientific, technical and artistic creativity shall be guaranteed."

The Constitution also maintains restrictions against speech threatening sovereignty, national security, public order or the rights of others.

Religion separated from the state

The Constitution introduces a separate article formally establishing the separation of religion and the state while reaffirming the secular character of education.

It also prohibits organizations seeking to overthrow the constitutional order, undermine national security, incite hatred or establish illegal armed groups.

Marriage given constitutional status

For the first time, the Constitution explicitly defines marriage as "a voluntary and equal union between a man and a woman registered by the state."

The document also preserves existing provisions on parental responsibilities and the duty of adult children to care for their disabled parents.

Environmental responsibility

The Constitution introduces citizens' duty to protect nature and preserve natural resources.

It also expands the responsibility of public officials to include concealing information that threatens not only human life and health but also the environment.

Political parties prepare for first Qurultay elections

The Constitution's entry into force launches preparations for Kazakhstan's first Qurultay elections, scheduled for August.

Political parties are updating their charters, selecting candidates and adapting to the new constitutional framework. Among the notable developments, the AMANAT party decided to merge with the Adilet party, while Ak Zhol elected Daniya Yespayeva as its new chair after the resignation of Azat Peruashev.

A new stage of development

The new Constitution marks the beginning of a new stage in Kazakhstan's political and institutional development. In the coming months, the country is expected to hold its first Qurultay elections, establish new state institutions and complete the transition to the new system of governance.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the Constitution as the foundation of the country's future:

"The new Constitution will become a reliable pillar of our statehood and sovereignty. Every norm and every provision is designed to strengthen our Independence. The principle of justice runs through the entire Basic Law. Therefore, it can confidently be said that the New Constitution is the principal document of a Just Kazakhstan."

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the final joint session of Kazakhstan's bicameral Parliament convened in Astana with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.