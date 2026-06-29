Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Irakli Kobakhidze hold narrow-format talks in Astana

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his confidence that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s visit will be a great success, while stressing that Kazakhstan regards Georgia as a “strategically important and longstanding partner.”

We maintain close ties across a wide range of areas, including the economy and humanitarian cooperation, and I believe this interaction should continue to grow. As Head of State, I will make every effort to ensure our cooperation continues to develop and deliver tangible results, he said.

The Kazakh leader stated that his country highly values its friendship and cooperation with Georgia, noting that the Kazakhstani people hold Georgia and its people in great regard. He added that many Kazakhstani tourists visit Georgia and return with overwhelmingly positive impressions. He emphasized that considerable untapped potential remains between both countries, and called for joint efforts to fully realize it and give new momentum to bilateral cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

Prime Minister Kobakhidze, in his turn, said it was a great honor to visit Kazakhstan and hold talks with the president.

He stated that his country attaches great importance to relations between Georgia and Kazakhstan and expressed his pleasure that both counties’ partnership has reached the level of a strategic partnership. Noting that there is still significant untapped potential, he emphasized that they must do everything possible to unlock it.

He added that the two countries enjoy strong political and economic ties, as well as cooperation in education, culture, and many other fields, while expressing commitment to further building on these relations.

This visit is particularly important as we are signing a Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership, which I am confident will provide fresh impetus to our bilateral cooperation. Our partnership is built on shared values, giving our relationship enormous potential. I would also like to thank you personally for your continued support in strengthening friendship and cooperation between our two countries, said the prime minister.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Astana's Palace of Independence hosted the official welcoming ceremony for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who is in Kazakhstan on an official state visit.