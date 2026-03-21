Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish global water organization presented at UN

In his remarks, he underscored that water is fundamental to public health, food security, and sustainable development, and that ensuring equal access to water resources is directly linked to justice and inclusion. Particular attention was drawn to the fact that women and girls in many countries are the ones most acutely affected by water scarcity, while their participation in water resource management processes remains insufficient.

The Kazakh side also noted the growing pressure on global water resources as a result of climate change, ecosystem degradation, unsustainable consumption, and disruptions to the hydrological cycle. It was emphasized that, amid the continuing lack of access to safe drinking water and sanitation, strengthening international cooperation and improving global water governance are especially important.

In this context, participants were informed about the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish, under the auspices of the United Nations, a dedicated international water organization as part of the UN80 reform process. This initiative is aimed at increasing institutional efficiency, reducing duplication of functions, and giving the water agenda the political prominence it deserves.

The first international consultations on this issue were also announced for April of this year in Astana, on the margins of the Regional Environmental Summit. Kazakhstan called on UN Member States and partners to actively engage in further dialogue on the water agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan showcased intangible cultural heritage at the UNESCO Headquarters.