Kazakh President addresses nations in conflicts

"As you know, recently, the global geopolitical situation has remained extremely complex and unstable. Armed conflicts and even wars have intensified in many countries, exerting a negative impact on the global economy. We see what is happening in the Middle East.

The conflict has escalated severely. In my view, no state will ultimately benefit from this confrontation. Kazakhstan is situated in a region where such clashes are occurring. Therefore, from this hallowed ground, I wish to address all the nations.

Above all, I call for an end to armed attacks on civilian and economic targets. Following this, it is essential to go to the negotiating table.

Kazakhstan does not seek the role of a mediator in this challenging situation. However, we are ready to provide our venue for peace talks. I believe such a dialogue could be organized in Turkistan.

Of course, the resolution to this issue depends on the states directly involved in the conflicts. My initiative is a manifestation of the Kazakh people’s goodwill.

Before it is too late, it is necessary to cease military actions and begin negotiations. Otherwise, the peaceful lives of many nations will be shattered, and the foundations of global stability undermined, aside from the onset of a global economic crisis," the President of Kazakhstan noted.