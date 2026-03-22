Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov triumphs at ITF M15 Tournament

In the decisive match, Omarkhanov played vs tournament favorite Mert Alkaya of Turkey (ATP No. 383). Their clash ended with a score of 7:5, 1:6, 7:5 in favor of the Kazakh player.

This triumph marks Omarkhanov’s fourth career title. Previously, he won singles and doubles trophies at tournaments in Tunisia, as well as a doubles title in Manacor, Spain.

Earlier, in the semifinal, Omarkhanov defeated Germany’s Lukas Wiedemann (ATP No. 839) to reach the final.

Last November Amir Omarkhanov won his first professional tennis title.