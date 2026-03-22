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    Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov triumphs at ITF M15 Tournament

    23:16, 22 March 2026

    18-year-old Kazakh tennis player Amir Omarkhanov (currently ranked No. 643 in the live ATP rankings) has claimed another professional title, winning the final of the M15 Monastir Tournament 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakh Tennis Federation. 

    18-year-old Kazakh tennis player Amir Omarkhanov (currently ranked No. 643 in the live ATP rankings) has claimed another professional title, winning the final of the ITF M15 tournament in Monastir, Qazinform News Agency cites KTF.
    Photo credit: KTF

    In the decisive match, Omarkhanov played vs tournament favorite Mert Alkaya of Turkey (ATP No. 383). Their clash ended with a score of 7:5, 1:6, 7:5 in favor of the Kazakh player.

    This triumph marks Omarkhanov’s fourth career title. Previously, he won singles and doubles trophies at tournaments in Tunisia, as well as a doubles title in Manacor, Spain.

    Earlier, in the semifinal, Omarkhanov defeated Germany’s Lukas Wiedemann (ATP No. 839) to reach the final.

    Last November Amir Omarkhanov won his first professional tennis title.

    Sport Tennis Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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