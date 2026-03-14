Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakh President highlights the nation’s major breakthroughs in infrastructure development

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is making major progress in infrastructure, including record railway construction, highway development, and large-scale road repairs. He also highlighted strong housing growth and the modernization of social facilities such as schools, hospitals, and cultural centers.

2. Kazakhstan calls for restoring dialogue among nuclear powers at CTBTO session

In his remarks, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, stressed that current challenges to the international security architecture demand urgent collective responses and the restoration of mutual trust among states. He recalled President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative, announced at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, to resume high-level dialogue among nuclear-weapon states.

3. Kazakhstan secures 42nd place among over 160 nations in global human capital ranking

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev credited the progress to major investments in health, education, digitalization, and innovation. Tokayev also emphasized that continued development of technology, including artificial intelligence, is a strategic priority for the country’s future.

4. Cirque du Soleil returns to Kazakhstan after 9 years

Cirque du Soleil is bringing its latest show OVO to Kazakhstan, with performances scheduled for June 4-7 at Barys Arena in Astana, and for June 11-15 at Almaty Arena in Almaty. These will be the first official Cirque du Soleil tour performances in Central Asia since the troupe’s appearance in Astana during EXPO-2017.

5. AI speeds up stroke and cancer diagnosis in Kazakhstan

The technology enables the rapid detection of early signs of stroke, allowing doctors to make clinical decisions faster and begin treatment in a timely manner. As a result of the system’s introduction, the use of thrombolytic therapy has increased by 40%. In 2026, the solution is planned to be expanded to 33 stroke centers.

6. Kazakhstan to raise North Aral Sea level to 44 m within new restoration phase

The project comprises the reconstruction of the Kokaral Dam. The upgrade is designed to raise the water level of the North Aral to 44 meters (Baltic system). Upon completion, the surface area is expected to expand to 3,913 square kilometers, with total water volume reaching 34 billion cubic meters.

7. Elena Rybakina climbs to world No. 2 in WTA live rankings after Indian Wells victory

Elena Rybakina advanced to the semifinals of the Indian Wells tournament in the United States after she defeated world No. 5 Jessica Pegula with a score of 6-1, 7-6. Meanwhile, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who previously had been ranked second, was unable to move past Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (No. 9).

8. Kazakhstan’s biathletes to compete at World Cup stage in Estonia

The World Cup stage will take place on March 12-15. Vladislav Kireyev, Asset Dyussenov, Vadim Kurales, and Alexandr Mukhin will perform in the men’s competitions. Milana Geneva, Aisha Rakisheva, Darya Klimina, and Laura Kinybayeva are to start in the women’s relay. The first race will begin with the men’s sprint on March 12 at 7:15 p.m. Astana time.

9. Akmaral Yerekesheva earns gold at international tournament in Astana

The Alem Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament has ended. Yerekesheva claimed gold in the senior all-around, scoring 112.350. Her teammate Aiym Meirzhanova took silver, and Viola Sella of Italy clinched bronze with scores 110.300 and 106.650, respectively.

10.Bibisara Assaubayeva makes history as first Kazakh in Women’s Candidates

Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva is set to compete in the 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament, becoming the first representative of Kazakhstan to fight for the right to challenge for the world chess title.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.