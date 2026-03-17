New Constitution is the foundational document of a Just Kazakhstan — President

"The adoption of a new Constitution implies shaping a new quality of a nation. Only a mature nation guided by firm moral and ethical principles can accomplish such a noble mission. The new Constitution will serve as a reliable pillar of our statehood and Sovereignty, with each of its norms and provisions intended to strengthen our Independence.

The principle of Justice is the red thread that permeates the entire content of the Basic Law. Therefore, it can be stated with confidence that the New Constitution is the foundational document of a Just Kazakhstan. As President and guarantor of the Constitution, I will exert every effort to ensure it is flawlessly enforced. I vow and declare to serve faithfully in accordance with this New Constitution. May our country always prosper! May our sacred Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, remain eternal," the Head of State said.