Kazakhstan showcases intangible cultural heritage at UNESCO Headquarters

Held on 18 March 2026 with the support of the Abai Cultural Centre under the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France, the event brought together heads of diplomatic missions of UNESCO Member States, Secretariat staff, friends of Kazakhstan, and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora.

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Opening the event, Ambassador Askar Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, reminded the audience that Nauryz is one of the world’s oldest holidays, symbolizing renewal, harmony, and unity.

The Ambassador highlighted the Nauryznama decade as a reflection of Kazakh values and traditions -tolerance, friendship, care for others, and respect for nature. Guests received thematic brochures and video materials. He also emphasized the importance of international cooperation in safeguarding intangible heritage, recalling that the tradition of celebrating Nauryz was jointly nominated by 13 countries and inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Fumiko Ohinata, Secretary of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, praised Kazakhstan’s vibrant contribution to cultural diversity and reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to continued cooperation. She noted that the dombra, yurt-making, traditional games, and other elements of Kazakh heritage are vivid symbols of the nation’s identity.

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As a gesture of friendship, Ambassador Abdrakhmanov presented Ms. Ohinata with a traditional Kazakh robe (shapan) on the occasion of National Clothing Day.

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The evening program showcased Kazakhstan’s cultural richness: France-based Kazakh artist Zhanel Zhubanova demonstrated the ancient art of felt-making, while performances included Kurmangazy’s Adai on the dombra by Niyaz Torebek and the song Qarlygash by Gauhar Rustemkyzy. Guests were also introduced to the intellectual game Togyzkumalak, inscribed on UNESCO’s lists as shared heritage of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.

In this context, it was noted that the multinational nomination of Traditional Felt Making jointly submitted by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, will be considered for inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2026.

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Traditional men’s and women’s costumes were presented, highlighting their symbolic ornaments and materials. The evening concluded with a tasting of Kazakh cuisine, including beshbarmak, nauryz kozhe, and traditional sweets and dairy products.

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The presentation of Nauryznama at UNESCO Headquarters reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to safeguarding and promoting intangible cultural heritage, while strengthening intercultural dialogue both domestically and globally.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Almaty is preparing to welcome Nauryz holiday with joyful festivities and cultural unity.