Kazakh epic poetry recitation project earns international recognition

The project was designed to preserve and popularize the tradition of zhyrau, strengthen Kazakhstan’s oral heritage, and support young performers.

During a 24-hour non-stop poetic marathon, 36 zhyrshys performed continuously, rotating every three hours.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information

The programme featured the epic cycle Qyrymnyn Qyrik Batyr, which consists of 36 acts and approximately 31,000 lines, along with Paygambarlar Qissasy. The performance adhered to the traditional principle of uninterrupted recitation, ensuring narrative integrity and showcasing the distinctive features of the ancient zhyr school.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The achievement was officially documented by a representative of The World Book of Records for Asia and Africa. Following verification, the performance was included into the global record register.

Organizers emphasized that the project marked a milestone in reviving the tradition of continuous epic poetry recitation, a practice deeply rooted in Kazakh spiritual culture. Particular focus was placed on passing the art of zhyrau to younger generations and fostering greater interest in national heritage.